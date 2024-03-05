Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 328.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 322.6 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services closed at ₹328.2 with an open price of ₹330.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹331.5 and the low was ₹320.55. The market capitalization was ₹204956.95 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹348 and ₹204.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1733073 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 08:01:25 AM IST
