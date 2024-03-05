Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services closed at ₹328.2 with an open price of ₹330.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹331.5 and the low was ₹320.55. The market capitalization was ₹204956.95 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹348 and ₹204.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1733073 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.