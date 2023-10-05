Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -2.87 %. The stock closed at 231.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services, the open price was 230.65 and the close price was 231.35. The stock reached a high of 230.65 and a low of 223.5. The market capitalization for the company is 142,758.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 205.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 962,460 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹231.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Jio Financial Services recorded a volume of 962,460 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 231.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.