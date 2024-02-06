Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees positive trading day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Jio Financial Services was ₹256 and the close price was ₹253.75. The stock reached a high of ₹295.7 and a low of ₹255.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹183,641.68 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 10,727,785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.