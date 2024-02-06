Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 13.91 %. The stock closed at 253.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 289.05 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Jio Financial Services was 256 and the close price was 253.75. The stock reached a high of 295.7 and a low of 255.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 183,641.68 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 10,727,785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹289.05, up 13.91% from yesterday's ₹253.75

Jio Financial Services stock currently has a price of 289.05, with a percent change of 13.91 and a net change of 35.3.

06 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹253.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Jio Financial Services had a volume of 10,727,785 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 253.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!