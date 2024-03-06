Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 2.52 %. The stock closed at 321.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today
Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services ended the day with an open price of 324.35 and a close price of 322.6. The stock reached a high of 327.95 and a low of 319.55 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at 204,321.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 348, and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,116,032 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:49:19 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹329.7, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹321.6

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 329.7, with a percent change of 2.52 and a net change of 8.1. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may see this as a good opportunity for potential gains in the market.

06 Mar 2024, 09:34:26 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.35%
3 Months24.77%
6 Months26.13%
YTD38.1%
1 Year-99999.99%
06 Mar 2024, 09:06:27 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹321.6, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹322.6

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 321.6, with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:11:15 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹322.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 2,116,032 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 322.6.

