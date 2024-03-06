Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 2.52 %. The stock closed at 321.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services ended the day with an open price of ₹324.35 and a close price of ₹322.6. The stock reached a high of ₹327.95 and a low of ₹319.55 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at ₹204,321.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹348, and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,116,032 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:49:19 AM IST
Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹329.7, up 2.52% from yesterday's ₹321.6
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹329.7, with a percent change of 2.52 and a net change of 8.1. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may see this as a good opportunity for potential gains in the market.