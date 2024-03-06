Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : Jio Financial Services ended the day with an open price of ₹324.35 and a close price of ₹322.6. The stock reached a high of ₹327.95 and a low of ₹319.55 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at ₹204,321.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹348, and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,116,032 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹329.7, with a percent change of 2.52 and a net change of 8.1. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may see this as a good opportunity for potential gains in the market.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.35%
|3 Months
|24.77%
|6 Months
|26.13%
|YTD
|38.1%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹321.6, with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 2,116,032 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹322.6.
