Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees positive trading day

On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹219.25 and closed at ₹217.25. The stock reached a high of ₹220.65 and a low of ₹218. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹139,136.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The stock had a trading volume of 807,803 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.