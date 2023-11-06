Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 217.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 219.25 and closed at 217.25. The stock reached a high of 220.65 and a low of 218. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 139,136.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The stock had a trading volume of 807,803 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹219, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹217.25

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 219. It has experienced a percent change of 0.81, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.75, reflecting a positive movement in the stock price.

06 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹217.25 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, the volume was 807,803 shares and the closing price was 217.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.