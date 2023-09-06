Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -2.49 %. The stock closed at 255.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.75 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, the open price for Jio Financial Services was 257.4, and the close price was 253.45. The stock reached a high of 259.95 and a low of 253 during the day. The market capitalization for Jio Financial Services is 162,072.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, and the 52-week low is 205.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,033,025 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:46 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹248.75, down -2.49% from yesterday's ₹255.1

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 248.75. There has been a percent change of -2.49, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement in the market.

06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.8%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
06 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹255.1, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹253.45

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 255.1, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 08:35 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹253.45 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,033,025. The closing price for the day was 253.45 per share.

