Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet in Trading

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹286.95, while the close price was ₹289.05. The stock reached a high of ₹286.95 and a low of ₹268.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is currently at ₹172,269.3 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹295.7 and a low of ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5,006,072 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.39%
|3 Months
|12.23%
|6 Months
|YTD
|16.31%
|1 Year
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹271.15 with a percent change of -6.19 and a net change of -17.9. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 6.19% and the net change is a decrease of 17.9. This suggests that Jio Financial Services stock has experienced a decline in value.
