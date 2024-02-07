Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -6.19 %. The stock closed at 289.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 271.15 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 286.95, while the close price was 289.05. The stock reached a high of 286.95 and a low of 268.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is currently at 172,269.3 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 295.7 and a low of 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5,006,072 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.39%
3 Months12.23%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD16.31%
1 Year-99999.99%
07 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹271.15, down -6.19% from yesterday's ₹289.05

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 271.15 with a percent change of -6.19 and a net change of -17.9. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 6.19% and the net change is a decrease of 17.9. This suggests that Jio Financial Services stock has experienced a decline in value.

07 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹289.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 5,006,072 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 289.05.

