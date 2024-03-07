Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 15:58:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.35 -0.33%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,193.85 2.15%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,017.60 -0.43%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,096.80 0.80%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,644.25 1.52%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 07 Mar 2024, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 321.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 326.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price TodayPremium
Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 322.8, reached a high of 333.95, and closed at 321.6. The low for the day was 321.5. The market capitalization stood at 207339.43 crore. The 52-week high was 348, and the 52-week low was 204.65. The BSE volume for Jio Financial Services was 3,091,495 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:02:36 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹326.35, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹321.6

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 326.35, which represents a 1.48% increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.75 points.

07 Mar 2024, 08:00:23 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹321.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 3,091,495 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 321.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie