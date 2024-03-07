Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 07 Mar 2024, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 321.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 326.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 322.8, reached a high of 333.95, and closed at 321.6. The low for the day was 321.5. The market capitalization stood at 207339.43 crore. The 52-week high was 348, and the 52-week low was 204.65. The BSE volume for Jio Financial Services was 3,091,495 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹326.35, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹321.6

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 326.35, which represents a 1.48% increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.75 points.

07 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹321.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 3,091,495 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 321.6.

