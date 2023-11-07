Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 219 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.15 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 220.65 and closed at 219. The highest price reached during the day was 221, while the lowest price was 216.8. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 137,961.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 621,212 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 217.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.84, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.85, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.84%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 217.15, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -1.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.84% or a decrease of 1.85.

07 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹219 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 621,212. The closing price of the shares was 219.

