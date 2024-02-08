Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stock Slumps in Trading Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Jio Financial Services saw an open price of ₹273.3 and a close price of ₹271.15. The stock reached a high of ₹275.5 and a low of ₹267.5 during the day. The market capitalization for Jio Financial Services is currently at ₹170,617.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹295.7, while the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 4,017,679 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.