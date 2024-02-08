Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 271.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 268.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Jio Financial Services saw an open price of 273.3 and a close price of 271.15. The stock reached a high of 275.5 and a low of 267.5 during the day. The market capitalization for Jio Financial Services is currently at 170,617.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 295.7, while the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 4,017,679 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹268.55, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹271.15

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 268.55, with a percent change of -0.96. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.96% compared to the previous trading period. The net change for the stock is -2.6, indicating a decrease of 2.6 in the stock price.

08 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹271.15 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, there were 4,017,679 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 271.15.

