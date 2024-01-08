Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 241.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 243.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 244.65 and closed at 241.35. The stock reached a high of 248.2 and a low of 241.5. Its market capitalization is 154,797.77 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 278.2, while the 52-week low was 204.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,104 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹241.35 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services' trading on BSE, a total of 1,599,104 shares were traded. The closing price of the shares was 241.35.

