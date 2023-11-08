Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services faces stock market decline

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 217.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.85 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 218 and the close price was 217.15. The stock reached a high of 218.75 and a low of 216.5. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 137,993.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 883,241 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:39 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1866.773.254.081950.01240.7574777.84
JSW Infrastructure212.657.03.4207.4141.7539653.0
08 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹216.85, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹217.2

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is 216.85. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a small decrease in the stock's price. Overall, the stock's performance seems to be slightly negative, but the changes are minimal.

08 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of 216.4 and a high price of 217.9 today.

08 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹217, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹217.2

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is 217. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.2, suggesting a decrease of 0.2 in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.82%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
08 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹217.2, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹217.15

08 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹217.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 883,241 shares. The closing price for the stock was 217.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.