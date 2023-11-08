Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services faces stock market decline

On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹218 and the close price was ₹217.15. The stock reached a high of ₹218.75 and a low of ₹216.5. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹137,993.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 883,241 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1866.7
|73.25
|4.08
|1950.0
|1240.75
|74777.84
|JSW Infrastructure
|212.65
|7.0
|3.4
|207.4
|141.75
|39653.0
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is ₹216.85. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a small decrease in the stock's price. Overall, the stock's performance seems to be slightly negative, but the changes are minimal.
The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹216.4 and a high price of ₹217.9 today.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is ₹217. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.2, suggesting a decrease of 0.2 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.82%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 883,241 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹217.15.
