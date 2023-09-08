Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 252.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 251.85 and closed at 252.9. The stock had a high of 257.25 and a low of 251.25. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 159,880.4 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 278.2, while the 52-week low is 205.15. The BSE volume for the day was 5,811,414 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹252.9 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services BSE, there were 5,811,414 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 252.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.