Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹251.85 and closed at ₹252.9. The stock had a high of ₹257.25 and a low of ₹251.25. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹159,880.4 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹278.2, while the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The BSE volume for the day was 5,811,414 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.