Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -2.12 %. The stock closed at 268.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.85 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of Jio Financial Services was 270 and the closing price was 268.55. The stock reached a high of 270.45 and a low of 261.8. The market capitalization of the company is 166,996.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 295.7 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265,700 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹268.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Jio Financial Services witnessed a trading volume of 3,265,700 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 268.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!