Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of Jio Financial Services was ₹270 and the closing price was ₹268.55. The stock reached a high of ₹270.45 and a low of ₹261.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹166,996.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹295.7 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265,700 shares on the BSE.
