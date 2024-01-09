Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 242.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Jio Financial Services opened at 247 and closed at 243.65. The highest price reached during the day was 247, while the lowest was 240.3. The market capitalization of the company is 154,067.14 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,269,360 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹242.65, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹242.5

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 242.65, with a minimal percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.15. This suggests that there has been little fluctuation in the stock price recently.

09 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.35%
3 Months1.32%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD4.06%
1 Year-99999.99%
09 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹242.5, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹243.65

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 242.5 with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -1.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.47% and the net change is a decrease of 1.15.

09 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹243.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services saw a volume of 2,269,360 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 243.65 per share.

