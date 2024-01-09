Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees positive trading day

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Jio Financial Services opened at ₹247 and closed at ₹243.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹247, while the lowest was ₹240.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹154,067.14 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,269,360 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹242.65, with a minimal percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.15. This suggests that there has been little fluctuation in the stock price recently.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.35%
|3 Months
|1.32%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|4.06%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹242.5 with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -1.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.47% and the net change is a decrease of ₹1.15.
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services saw a volume of 2,269,360 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹243.65 per share.
