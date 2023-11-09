Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Faces Stock Decline

2 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 217.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 217.7 and closed at 217.2. The stock reached a high of 217.9 and a low of 213.9. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is currently at 136,119.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,329,710 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹214.25, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹217.2

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that its price is 214.25. There has been a percent change of -1.36 and a net change of -2.95. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 1.36% and there has been a decrease of 2.95 in its value.

09 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹217.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Jio Financial Services was 1,329,710 shares. The closing price for the day was 217.2.

