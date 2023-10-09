Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet on Market Disappointment

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹226.15 and closed at ₹225.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹227.55 and the low was ₹223.8. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹143,012.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 1,269,931 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹221.4. There has been a percent change of -1.64, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.7, suggesting a decline of 3.7 units.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹225.1 with a percent change of -0.16. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.35, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests a negative trend for Jio Financial Services stock.
On the last day of Jio Financial Services' BSE trading, there were 1,269,931 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹225.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!