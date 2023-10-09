Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet on Market Disappointment

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.64 %. The stock closed at 225.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.4 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 226.15 and closed at 225.45. The stock's high for the day was 227.55 and the low was 223.8. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 143,012.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 205.15. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 1,269,931 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹221.4, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹225.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 221.4. There has been a percent change of -1.64, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.7, suggesting a decline of 3.7 units.

09 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹225.1, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹225.45

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 225.1 with a percent change of -0.16. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.35, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests a negative trend for Jio Financial Services stock.

09 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹225.45 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services' BSE trading, there were 1,269,931 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 225.45.

