Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet on Market Disappointment

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹226.15 and closed at ₹225.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹227.55 and the low was ₹223.8. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹143,012.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 1,269,931 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.