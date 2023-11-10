Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹215 and closed at ₹214.25. The stock had a high of ₹217.6 and a low of ₹214.8. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹136,817.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,237,195 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST
