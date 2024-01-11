Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Jio Financial Services was ₹241, and it closed at ₹242.15. The stock had a high of ₹242.45 and a low of ₹239.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹152,701.19 crore. The 52-week high is ₹278.2, and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,963 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.