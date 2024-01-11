Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 242.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Jio Financial Services was 241, and it closed at 242.15. The stock had a high of 242.45 and a low of 239.5. The market capitalization of the company is 152,701.19 crore. The 52-week high is 278.2, and the 52-week low is 204.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,963 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹242.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, a total of 2,189,963 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 242.15.

