Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 220.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the stock price of Jio Financial Services opened at 221.1 and closed at 219.7. The highest price for the day was 223.9, while the lowest was 219.8. The market capitalization of the company is 139,899.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, and the 52-week low is 205.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,621 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹222.55, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹220.2

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 222.55, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock has increased by 1.07% and has gained 2.35 points.

11 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹220.2, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹219.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 220.2. There has been a 0.23 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

11 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹219.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,254,621. The closing price for the shares was 219.7.

