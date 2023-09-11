Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for Jio Financial Services was ₹252, while the close price was ₹251.65. The stock reached a high of ₹255 and a low of ₹249.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹160,928.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, and the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,252,626 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.