Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 251.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, the open price for Jio Financial Services was 252, while the close price was 251.65. The stock reached a high of 255 and a low of 249.65. The market capitalization of the company is 160,928.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, and the 52-week low is 205.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,252,626 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹251.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a BSE volume of 2,252,626 shares with a closing price of 251.65.

