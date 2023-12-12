LIVE UPDATES

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 244.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.