Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 272.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 275.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Jio Financial Services was 264.5, while the close price was 262.85. The stock reached a high of 276.1 and a low of 258.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at 173349.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 295.7 and 204.65, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 4,760,404 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹275.5, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹272.85

The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 275.5, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.97% and the net change in value is 2.65 points.

12 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.57%
3 Months11.51%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD17.19%
1 Year-99999.99%
12 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹276.65, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹272.85

The stock price of Jio Financial Services is currently at 276.65. There has been a 1.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.8.

12 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹262.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, there were a total of 4,760,404 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 262.85.

