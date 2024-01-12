Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services soars in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 251.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had an open price of 243 and a close price of 240.35. The stock reached a high of 253.5 and a low of 241.1. The market capitalization of the company is 159,785.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,176,228 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 253.7 and a high of 258.35 today.

12 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹255.25, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹251.5

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 255.25, with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 3.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.2%
3 Months3.45%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD7.98%
1 Year-99999.99%
12 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹251.5, up 4.64% from yesterday's ₹240.35

The stock price of Jio Financial Services is currently at 251.5, with a percent change of 4.64. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.64% from its previous price. The net change in the stock price is 11.15, meaning that the stock has increased by 11.15 in value.

12 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹240.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,176,228. The closing price for the stock was 240.35.

