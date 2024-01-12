Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services soars in trading today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had an open price of ₹243 and a close price of ₹240.35. The stock reached a high of ₹253.5 and a low of ₹241.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹159,785.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,176,228 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹253.7 and a high of ₹258.35 today.
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹255.25, with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 3.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The stock price of Jio Financial Services is currently at ₹251.5, with a percent change of 4.64. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.64% from its previous price. The net change in the stock price is 11.15, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹11.15 in value.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,176,228. The closing price for the stock was ₹240.35.
