Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services, the stock opened at ₹221.9 and closed at ₹220.2. The high for the day was ₹227.35 and the low was ₹220.6. The market capitalization for the company is ₹143,107.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The BSE volume for the day was 2,919,591 shares.
12 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST
