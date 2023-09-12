Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 12 Sep 2023, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 253.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 250.2 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day, Jio Financial Services had an open price of 256.05 and a close price of 253.3. The stock reached a high of 257 and a low of 250. The market capitalization of the company is 158,959.17 crore. The 52-week high for Jio Financial Services is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 205.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,097,118 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹250.2, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹253.3

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 250.2. There has been a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.1, indicating a decrease of 3.1 in the stock price.

12 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹253.3 on last trading day

The BSE volume for Jio Financial Services on the last day was 4,097,118 shares. The closing price for the stock was 253.3.

