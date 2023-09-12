Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet in Trading

On the last day, Jio Financial Services had an open price of ₹256.05 and a close price of ₹253.3. The stock reached a high of ₹257 and a low of ₹250. The market capitalization of the company is ₹158,959.17 crore. The 52-week high for Jio Financial Services is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,097,118 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹250.2. There has been a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.1, indicating a decrease of 3.1 in the stock price.
The BSE volume for Jio Financial Services on the last day was 4,097,118 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹253.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!