Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services suffers stock decline

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹276.65, and the close price was ₹272.85. The stock reached a high of ₹281 and a low of ₹267.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹172,174.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹295.7, while the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,549,878 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is at ₹266. There has been a percent change of -1.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5, suggesting a decrease of 5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.11%
|3 Months
|10.35%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|16.53%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹271.3. There has been a slight increase of 0.11% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.3.
On the last day, Jio Financial Services witnessed a trading volume of 2,549,878 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was recorded at ₹272.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!