Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services suffers stock decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.85 %. The stock closed at 271 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 276.65, and the close price was 272.85. The stock reached a high of 281 and a low of 267.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 172,174.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 295.7, while the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,549,878 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹266, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹271

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is at 266. There has been a percent change of -1.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5, suggesting a decrease of 5 points.

13 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.11%
3 Months10.35%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD16.53%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹271.3, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹271

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 271.3. There has been a slight increase of 0.11% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.3.

13 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹272.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Jio Financial Services witnessed a trading volume of 2,549,878 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was recorded at 272.85.

