Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services faces stock decline

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -1 %. The stock closed at 225.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.1 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day, the open price for Jio Financial Services was 224.7, and the close price was 221.95. The stock had a high of 226.4 and a low of 223.6. The market capitalization for Jio Financial Services is 143,330.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 278.2, and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for Jio Financial Services was 1,627,436 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹223.1, down -1% from yesterday's ₹225.35

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is 223.1. There has been a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.25, suggesting a decrease of 2.25.

13 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.32%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹223.95, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹225.35

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is 223.95, with a percent change of -0.62. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.62%. The net change is -1.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1.4 points.

13 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹221.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,627,436. The closing price for the shares was 221.95.

