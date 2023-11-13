Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services faces stock decline

On the last day, the open price for Jio Financial Services was ₹224.7, and the close price was ₹221.95. The stock had a high of ₹226.4 and a low of ₹223.6. The market capitalization for Jio Financial Services is ₹143,330.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹278.2, and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for Jio Financial Services was 1,627,436 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is ₹223.1. There has been a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.32%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is ₹223.95, with a percent change of -0.62. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.62%. The net change is -1.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1.4 points.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,627,436. The closing price for the shares was ₹221.95.
