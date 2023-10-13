Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stocks plummet in trading today

Jio Financial Services' last day open price was ₹226.95, and it closed at ₹225.25. The stock reached a high of ₹227.25 and a low of ₹224.65 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹143,044.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, and the 52-week low is ₹205.15. On the BSE, a total of 926,634 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹223.65 with a percent change of -0.67. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.67%. The net change is -1.5, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.5 points.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹225.15. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.1.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares was 926,634. The closing price for the shares was ₹225.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!