Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 225.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services' last day open price was 226.95, and it closed at 225.25. The stock reached a high of 227.25 and a low of 224.65 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 143,044.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, and the 52-week low is 205.15. On the BSE, a total of 926,634 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹223.65, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹225.15

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 223.65 with a percent change of -0.67. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.67%. The net change is -1.5, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.5 points.

13 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹225.15, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹225.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 225.15. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.1.

13 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹225.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares was 926,634. The closing price for the shares was 225.25.

