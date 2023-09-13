Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹250.55 and closed at ₹250.2. The stock reached a high of ₹252 and a low of ₹240.7. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹155,178.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,059,788 shares.
13 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST
