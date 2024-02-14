Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Faces Bearish Trading Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹271.3 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹275.35 and a low of ₹263.75. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹173,254.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹295.7 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,593,918 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the low price of Jio Financial Services stock was ₹268.35, while the high price reached ₹275.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹271.05 with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -1.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.66%
|3 Months
|10.13%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|17.09%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a volume of 1,593,918 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹271.
