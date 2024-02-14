Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Faces Bearish Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 272.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 271.05 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 271.3 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 275.35 and a low of 263.75. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 173,254.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 295.7 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,593,918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Jio Financial Services stock was 268.35, while the high price reached 275.

14 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹271.05, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹272.7

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 271.05 with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -1.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

14 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.66%
3 Months10.13%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD17.09%
1 Year-99999.99%
14 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹270.35, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹272.7

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 270.35, with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -2.35. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

14 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹271 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a volume of 1,593,918 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 271.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!