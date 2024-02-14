Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Faces Bearish Trading Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹271.3 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹275.35 and a low of ₹263.75. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹173,254.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹295.7 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,593,918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.