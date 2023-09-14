Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees positive trading day

Jio Financial Services had an open price of ₹244.2 and a close price of ₹244.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹247.8, while the lowest price was ₹236.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹152,605.89 crore. The 52-week high price is ₹278.2, and the 52-week low price is ₹205.15. The BSE volume for the day was 3,305,744 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹242. The percent change is 0.75, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹1.8.
On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,305,744. The closing price of the shares on that day was ₹244.25.
