Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees positive trading day

Jio Financial Services had an open price of ₹244.2 and a close price of ₹244.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹247.8, while the lowest price was ₹236.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹152,605.89 crore. The 52-week high price is ₹278.2, and the 52-week low price is ₹205.15. The BSE volume for the day was 3,305,744 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.