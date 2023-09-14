Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 240.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services had an open price of 244.2 and a close price of 244.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 247.8, while the lowest price was 236.65. The market capitalization of the company is 152,605.89 crore. The 52-week high price is 278.2, and the 52-week low price is 205.15. The BSE volume for the day was 3,305,744 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹242, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹240.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 242. The percent change is 0.75, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1.8.

14 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹244.25 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,305,744. The closing price of the shares on that day was 244.25.

