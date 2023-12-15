Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees positive trading today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹242.35, while the close price was ₹239.7. The stock reached a high of ₹243.8 and a low of ₹238.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹151,652.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 791,891 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹239.95. The stock has experienced a 0.52 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 1.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.23%
|3 Months
|-5.81%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹239.45, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.31% and the net change is an increase of 0.75.
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, a total of 791,891 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹239.7.
