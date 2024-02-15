Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Soars in Trading Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹270.35 and closed at ₹272.7. The stock reached a high of ₹275 and a low of ₹268.35. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹173,508.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹295.7 and ₹204.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,433,934 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
