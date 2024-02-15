Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 272.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 273.1 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 270.35 and closed at 272.7. The stock reached a high of 275 and a low of 268.35. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 173,508.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 295.7 and 204.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,433,934 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹273.1, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹272.7

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is 273.1, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.15% and the net change in price is 0.4.

15 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹272.7 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,433,934. The closing price for the day was 272.7.

