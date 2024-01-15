Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, opened at a price of ₹255 and closed at ₹251.5. The stock reached a high of ₹259.2 and a low of ₹253.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹162,135.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, while the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,437,313 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.