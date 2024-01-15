Hello User
Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 1.47 %. The stock closed at 251.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.2 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, opened at a price of 255 and closed at 251.5. The stock reached a high of 259.2 and a low of 253.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 162,135.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, while the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,437,313 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹251.5 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services' trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,437,313. The closing price of the shares was 251.5.

