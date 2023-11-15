Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 225.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 223.95 and closed at 225.35. The stock had a high of 225.75 and a low of 222.25. The market capitalization of the company is 142,821.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The stock had a trading volume of 794,592 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹225.35 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 794,592. The closing price for the day was 225.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.