Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹223.95 and closed at ₹225.35. The stock had a high of ₹225.75 and a low of ₹222.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹142,821.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The stock had a trading volume of 794,592 shares on the BSE.
15 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹225.35 on last trading day
