Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Soars on the Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 274 per share. The stock is currently trading at 275.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services' stock opened at 275 and closed at 273.1. The stock reached a high of 278.95 and a low of 272.9. The market capitalization of the company is 174,079.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 295.7, while the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,424,200 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹275.25, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹274

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 275.25. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.46%, resulting in a net change of 1.25.

16 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹273.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,424,200. The closing price of the shares was 273.1.

