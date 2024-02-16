Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Soars on the Stock Market

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services' stock opened at ₹275 and closed at ₹273.1. The stock reached a high of ₹278.95 and a low of ₹272.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹174,079.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹295.7, while the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,424,200 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.