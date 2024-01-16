Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Plunges in Trading Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹258 and closed at ₹255.2. The stock reached a high of ₹269.6 and a low of ₹257.25. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is currently 169,505.62 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, while the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The total BSE volume for the day was 7,786,413 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
