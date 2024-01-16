Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -6.26 %. The stock closed at 266.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 250.1 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 258 and closed at 255.2. The stock reached a high of 269.6 and a low of 257.25. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is currently 169,505.62 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, while the 52-week low is 204.65. The total BSE volume for the day was 7,786,413 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹250.1, down -6.26% from yesterday's ₹266.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 250.1. There has been a percent change of -6.26, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.7, meaning the stock has experienced a decline of 16.7 points.

16 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹255.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Jio Financial Services had a trading volume of 7,786,413 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 255.2.

