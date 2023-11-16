Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was ₹226.15, and the close price was ₹224.8. The stock had a high of ₹227.3 and a low of ₹223.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹142,472.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹278.2, and the 52-week low was ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,956,605 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.67%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹224.25. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.55, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.55 in the stock price.
On the last day of Jio Financial Services' trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,956,605. The closing price of the shares was ₹224.8.
