Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 224.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

On the last day, the open price of Jio Financial Services was 226.15, and the close price was 224.8. The stock had a high of 227.3 and a low of 223.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 142,472.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 278.2, and the 52-week low was 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,956,605 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.67%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
16 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹224.25, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹224.8

The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is 224.25. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.55, suggesting a decrease of 0.55 in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹224.8 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services' trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,956,605. The closing price of the shares was 224.8.

