Jio Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -6.71 %. The stock closed at 266.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.9 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at 250.1 and closed at 266.8. The stock reached a high of 257.95 and a low of 246.5. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 158,133.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 9,543,648 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹266.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a BSE volume of 9,543,648 shares. The closing price for the stock was 266.8.

