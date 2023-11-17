Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 227 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services had a trading day with an open price of 225.1 and a close price of 224.25. The high for the day was 229 and the low was 223.75. The market cap for the company stands at 144219.55 cr. The 52-week high for Jio Financial Services is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2323139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Jio Financial Services stock is as follows: Today's low price: 222.4 Today's high price: 226.25

17 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹222.65, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹227

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 222.65, which represents a percent change of -1.92 and a net change of -4.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.48%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
17 Nov 2023, 09:25 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹223.6, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹227

The current price of Jio Financial Services stock is 223.6 with a percent change of -1.5 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:47 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹224.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services had a BSE volume of 2323139 shares, with a closing price of 224.25.

