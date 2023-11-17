Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Jio Financial Services had a trading day with an open price of ₹225.1 and a close price of ₹224.25. The high for the day was ₹229 and the low was ₹223.75. The market cap for the company stands at 144219.55 cr. The 52-week high for Jio Financial Services is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2323139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.