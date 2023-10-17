comScore
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹221.05, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹224.85

14 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -1.69 %. The stock closed at 224.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.05 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial ServicesPremium
Jio Financial Services

On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 225 and closed at 224.25. The stock had a high of 225.95 and a low of 224.15. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is currently at 142,853.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2 and the 52-week low is 205.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 481,292 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:33:48 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹221.05, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹224.85

Today, the closing price of Jio Financial Services stock was 221.05, with a percent change of -1.69% and a net change of -3.8. This shows a slight decrease in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of 224.85.

17 Oct 2023, 06:26:03 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1811.75-3.7-0.21950.01240.7572576.61
JSW Infrastructure177.159.655.76175.8141.7533033.29
17 Oct 2023, 05:43:36 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Jio Financial Services stock was 220.5, while the high price reached 233.5.

17 Oct 2023, 03:25:27 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Jio Financial Services Ltd stock is 202.80000, while the 52-week high price is 266.95000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:17:29 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹220.95, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹224.85

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 220.95, with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -3.9. This means that the stock has seen a decrease in value, with a negative change of -1.73% and a net decrease of -3.9.

17 Oct 2023, 02:41:04 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1811.5-3.95-0.221950.01240.7572566.6
JSW Infrastructure173.556.053.61175.8141.7532362.0
17 Oct 2023, 02:27:00 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹221.95, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹224.85

The stock price of Jio Financial Services is currently 221.95. There has been a decrease of 1.29% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -2.9.

Click here for Jio Financial Services AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:20:59 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 222.05 and a high of 233.50.

17 Oct 2023, 01:40:04 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹223.25, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹224.85

Based on the current data, the price of Jio Financial Services stock is 223.25. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.6, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:34:40 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days222.91
10 Days225.25
20 Days228.29
50 Days233.11
100 Days233.11
300 Days233.11
17 Oct 2023, 01:10:06 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price for Jio Financial Services stock was 224.2, while the high price reached 233.5.

17 Oct 2023, 01:01:50 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹225.1, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹224.85

Based on the current data of Jio Financial Services stock, the price is 225.1 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:39:09 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1811.25-4.2-0.231950.01240.7572556.58
JSW Infrastructure173.35.83.46175.8141.7532315.38
17 Oct 2023, 12:38:43 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹225, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹224.85

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 225, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a small positive change of 0.15.

17 Oct 2023, 12:22:55 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low price of 224.6 and a high price of 233.5 today.

17 Oct 2023, 11:42:38 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹225.7, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹224.85

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows a price of 225.7 with a positive percent change of 0.38. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.38%. The net change in price is 0.85, meaning that the stock has gained 0.85 in value. Overall, the data suggests that Jio Financial Services stock is performing well and experiencing a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 11:15:10 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Jio Financial Services stock today was 225.2, while the high price reached 233.5.

17 Oct 2023, 11:07:59 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹226.1, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹224.85

Jio Financial Services stock is currently trading at a price of 226.1. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 1.25, suggesting a small positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 10:24:57 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹226.8, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹224.85

Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at 226.8, which represents a percent change of 0.87. The net change in the stock price is 1.95.

Click here for Jio Financial Services Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:10:49 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of 226.5 and a high price of 233.5 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 09:20:00 AM IST

Earnings Impact: Jio Financial Services gains 3% as profit doubles in Q2 earning

https://www.livemint.com/market/earnings-impact-jio-financial-services-gains-3-as-profit-doubles-in-q2-earning-11697478715033.html

17 Oct 2023, 09:06:25 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹224.85, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹224.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 224.85. There has been a 0.27 percent change, representing an increase of 0.6.

17 Oct 2023, 08:12:44 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹224.25 on last trading day

On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, there were a total of 481,292 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 224.25.

