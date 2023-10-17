Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed today at 221.05, down -1.69% from yesterday's 224.85

On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹225 and closed at ₹224.25. The stock had a high of ₹225.95 and a low of ₹224.15. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is currently at ₹142,853.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 481,292 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Jio Financial Services stock was ₹221.05, with a percent change of -1.69% and a net change of -3.8. This shows a slight decrease in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹224.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1811.75
|-3.7
|-0.2
|1950.0
|1240.75
|72576.61
|JSW Infrastructure
|177.15
|9.65
|5.76
|175.8
|141.75
|33033.29
Today, the low price of Jio Financial Services stock was ₹220.5, while the high price reached ₹233.5.
The 52-week low price for Jio Financial Services Ltd stock is 202.80000, while the 52-week high price is 266.95000.
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹220.95, with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -3.9. This means that the stock has seen a decrease in value, with a negative change of -1.73% and a net decrease of -3.9.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1811.5
|-3.95
|-0.22
|1950.0
|1240.75
|72566.6
|JSW Infrastructure
|173.55
|6.05
|3.61
|175.8
|141.75
|32362.0
The stock price of Jio Financial Services is currently ₹221.95. There has been a decrease of 1.29% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -2.9.
Click here for Jio Financial Services AGM
The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹222.05 and a high of ₹233.50.
Based on the current data, the price of Jio Financial Services stock is ₹223.25. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.6, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|222.91
|10 Days
|225.25
|20 Days
|228.29
|50 Days
|233.11
|100 Days
|233.11
|300 Days
|233.11
Today, the low price for Jio Financial Services stock was ₹224.2, while the high price reached ₹233.5.
Based on the current data of Jio Financial Services stock, the price is ₹225.1 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1811.25
|-4.2
|-0.23
|1950.0
|1240.75
|72556.58
|JSW Infrastructure
|173.3
|5.8
|3.46
|175.8
|141.75
|32315.38
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹225, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a small positive change of 0.15.
The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low price of ₹224.6 and a high price of ₹233.5 today.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows a price of ₹225.7 with a positive percent change of 0.38. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.38%. The net change in price is 0.85, meaning that the stock has gained 0.85 in value. Overall, the data suggests that Jio Financial Services stock is performing well and experiencing a slight increase in value.
The low price of Jio Financial Services stock today was ₹225.2, while the high price reached ₹233.5.
Jio Financial Services stock is currently trading at a price of ₹226.1. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 1.25, suggesting a small positive movement.
Jio Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹226.8, which represents a percent change of 0.87. The net change in the stock price is 1.95.
Click here for Jio Financial Services Profit Loss
The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹226.5 and a high price of ₹233.5 for the current day.
https://www.livemint.com/market/earnings-impact-jio-financial-services-gains-3-as-profit-doubles-in-q2-earning-11697478715033.html
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹224.85. There has been a 0.27 percent change, representing an increase of 0.6.
On the last day of Jio Financial Services trading on the BSE, there were a total of 481,292 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹224.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!