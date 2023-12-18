Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees bullish trading today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹240 and closed at ₹238.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹242.6, while the lowest price was ₹236.8. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is ₹151,049.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,060,830 shares.
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹239.9 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 2.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.7%
|3 Months
|-5.79%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Jio Financial Services stock currently has a price of ₹239.8, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 2.05.
On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services witnessed a BSE volume of 2,060,830 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹238.7.
