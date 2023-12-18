Hello User
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 237.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.9 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial Services Stock Price Today

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 240 and closed at 238.7. The highest price reached during the day was 242.6, while the lowest price was 236.8. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 151,049.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, and the 52-week low is 204.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,060,830 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹239.9, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹237.75

The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is 239.9 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 2.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in price, indicating positive market sentiment. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and potential future trends of the stock.

18 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.7%
3 Months-5.79%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
18 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹239.8, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹237.75

Jio Financial Services stock currently has a price of 239.8, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.

18 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹238.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services witnessed a BSE volume of 2,060,830 shares. The closing price of the stock was 238.7.

