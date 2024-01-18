Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Faces Stock Market Decline

Jio Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Jio Financial Services opened at ₹247.5 and closed at ₹248.9. The stock reached a high of ₹247.5 and a low of ₹242.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹154,130.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2 and the 52-week low is ₹204.65. The BSE volume for Jio Financial Services was 5,633,445 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹242.6, with a percent change of -2.53. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.53%. The net change is -6.3, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹6.3.
