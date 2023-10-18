comScore
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹216.1, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹221.05
Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹216.1, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹221.05

14 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -2.24 %. The stock closed at 221.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.1 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial ServicesPremium
Jio Financial Services

On the last day, Jio Financial Services had an open price of 232 and a close price of 224.85. The stock reached a high of 233.5 and a low of 220.5. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is currently at 140,439.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 278.2, while the 52-week low is 205.15. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 4,052,849 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:38:07 PM IST

Today, the closing price of Jio Financial Services stock was 216.1, reflecting a decrease of -2.24% from the previous day's closing price of 221.05. The net change in the stock price was -4.95.

18 Oct 2023, 06:29:37 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1797.0-12.1-0.671950.01240.7571985.74
JSW Infrastructure175.15-2.0-1.13178.0141.7532660.35
18 Oct 2023, 05:32:11 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of 215.65 and a high of 222.95 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:16:28 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 03:16:24 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Jio Financial Services Ltd stock is 202.80, while the 52-week high price is 266.95.

18 Oct 2023, 02:39:52 PM IST

Click here for Jio Financial Services Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 02:35:59 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1811.75-3.7-0.21950.01240.7572576.61
JSW Infrastructure177.159.655.76175.8141.7533033.29
18 Oct 2023, 02:16:39 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of 220.5 and a high price of 233.5 today.

18 Oct 2023, 01:41:59 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:35:42 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days223.94
10 Days224.60
20 Days227.40
50 Days232.90
100 Days232.90
300 Days232.90
18 Oct 2023, 01:14:51 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:11:19 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of 220.5 and a high price of 233.5 today.

18 Oct 2023, 12:32:45 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1811.75-3.7-0.21950.01240.7572576.61
JSW Infrastructure177.159.655.76175.8141.7533033.29
18 Oct 2023, 12:29:05 PM IST

Click here for Jio Financial Services News

18 Oct 2023, 12:19:38 PM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of 220.5 and a high price of 233.5 for the day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:55:53 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:39:49 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1811.75-3.7-0.21950.01240.7572576.61
JSW Infrastructure177.159.655.76175.8141.7533033.29
18 Oct 2023, 11:17:13 AM IST

Click here for Jio Financial Services Dividend

18 Oct 2023, 11:12:04 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of 220.5 and a high price of 233.5 today.

18 Oct 2023, 10:42:48 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1811.75-3.7-0.21950.01240.7572576.61
JSW Infrastructure177.159.655.76175.8141.7533033.29
18 Oct 2023, 10:30:24 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:21:46 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of 220.5 and a high price of 233.5 for the day.

18 Oct 2023, 09:55:48 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:31:09 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.36%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
18 Oct 2023, 09:04:09 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 08:04:38 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹224.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,052,849. The closing price of the shares was 224.85.

