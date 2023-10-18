Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹216.1, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹221.05

On the last day, Jio Financial Services had an open price of ₹232 and a close price of ₹224.85. The stock reached a high of ₹233.5 and a low of ₹220.5. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is currently at ₹140,439.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹278.2, while the 52-week low is ₹205.15. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 4,052,849 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services closed today at ₹216.1, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹221.05
Today, the closing price of Jio Financial Services stock was ₹216.1, reflecting a decrease of -2.24% from the previous day's closing price of ₹221.05. The net change in the stock price was -4.95.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1797.0
|-12.1
|-0.67
|1950.0
|1240.75
|71985.74
|JSW Infrastructure
|175.15
|-2.0
|-1.13
|178.0
|141.75
|32660.35
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
The Jio Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹215.65 and a high of ₹222.95 on the current day.
Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹215.9, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹221.05
The Jio Financial Services stock currently has a price of ₹215.9. It has experienced a percent change of -2.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.15, implying a decline in price.
Jio Financial Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price for Jio Financial Services Ltd stock is 202.80, while the 52-week high price is 266.95.
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹221.05, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹224.85
The current data of Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock is currently priced at ₹221.05. There has been a percent change of -1.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.8, which signifies a decrease of ₹3.8 in the stock price.
Click here for Jio Financial Services Board Meetings
Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1811.75
|-3.7
|-0.2
|1950.0
|1240.75
|72576.61
|JSW Infrastructure
|177.15
|9.65
|5.76
|175.8
|141.75
|33033.29
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹220.5 and a high price of ₹233.5 today.
Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹221.05, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹224.85
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹221.05. There has been a percent change of -1.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.8, implying a decrease of ₹3.8.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|223.94
|10 Days
|224.60
|20 Days
|227.40
|50 Days
|232.90
|100 Days
|232.90
|300 Days
|232.90
Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹221.05, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹224.85
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹221.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.8, suggesting a decline of ₹3.8.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹220.5 and a high price of ₹233.5 today.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1811.75
|-3.7
|-0.2
|1950.0
|1240.75
|72576.61
|JSW Infrastructure
|177.15
|9.65
|5.76
|175.8
|141.75
|33033.29
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹221.05, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹224.85
The current data shows that the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹221.05. There has been a percent change of -1.69, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.8, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹3.8.
Click here for Jio Financial Services News
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹220.5 and a high price of ₹233.5 for the day.
Jio Financial Services share price NSE Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹221.05, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹224.85
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is ₹221.05. There has been a percent change of -1.69, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.8 in the stock price.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1811.75
|-3.7
|-0.2
|1950.0
|1240.75
|72576.61
|JSW Infrastructure
|177.15
|9.65
|5.76
|175.8
|141.75
|33033.29
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹221.05, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹224.85
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹221.05. There has been a percent change of -1.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
Click here for Jio Financial Services Dividend
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹220.5 and a high price of ₹233.5 today.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1811.75
|-3.7
|-0.2
|1950.0
|1240.75
|72576.61
|JSW Infrastructure
|177.15
|9.65
|5.76
|175.8
|141.75
|33033.29
Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹221.05, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹224.85
The current data shows that the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹221.05. There has been a percent change of -1.69, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.8, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹3.8.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
The Jio Financial Services stock had a low price of ₹220.5 and a high price of ₹233.5 for the day.
Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹221.05, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹224.85
The current data for Jio Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹221.05. There has been a percent change of -1.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.8, suggesting a drop in the stock price.
Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.36%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹221.05, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹224.85
Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is ₹221.05. It has experienced a percentage change of -1.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.8, suggesting a decline of ₹3.8 in the stock price.
Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹224.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,052,849. The closing price of the shares was ₹224.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!