Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Jio Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Jio Financial Services Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

Jio Financial Services stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 239.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238 per share. Investors should monitor Jio Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jio Financial ServicesPremium
Jio Financial Services

On the last day, Jio Financial Services opened at 244.35 and closed at 242.6. The stock reached a high of 244.7 and a low of 237.75. The market capitalization of Jio Financial Services is 152,065.86 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 278.2 and 205.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,211,855 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 10:04:28 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹238, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹239.35

Jio Financial Services stock currently has a price of 238. It has experienced a percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.35, which means the stock has decreased by 1.35.

18 Sep 2023, 09:54:00 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price update :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹238.55, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹239.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 238.55. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decrease of 0.8 in the stock price.

18 Sep 2023, 09:38:51 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.45%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
18 Sep 2023, 09:03:36 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Today :Jio Financial Services trading at ₹239.35, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹242.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Jio Financial Services is 239.35. It has experienced a percent change of -1.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.25, which suggests a decline in value.

18 Sep 2023, 08:16:58 AM IST

Jio Financial Services share price Live :Jio Financial Services closed at ₹242.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Jio Financial Services on the BSE, there were a total of 2,211,855 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 242.6.

